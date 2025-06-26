Value Partners Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Value Partners Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. William Blair started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $694.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.36.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ROP opened at $566.94 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $499.47 and a fifty-two week high of $595.17. The stock has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $566.23 and a 200-day moving average of $558.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

