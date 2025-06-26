Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Has $7.03 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $7,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $856,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $473,000. Journey Beyond Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,785,000. Partners in Financial Planning bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,684,000. Finally, Bay Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $667,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $66.12 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $67.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.21. The company has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.