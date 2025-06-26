Bank of Stockton Boosts Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Bank of Stockton boosted its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Sanofi by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,843,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091,304 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth $135,933,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Sanofi by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,396,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,073 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,340,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,148 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 969.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 950,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,850,000 after buying an additional 861,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNY shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price target on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Sanofi Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ SNY opened at $47.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.50. Sanofi has a one year low of $45.80 and a one year high of $60.12.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $2.0369 dividend. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.