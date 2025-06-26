Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 94.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,656 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 30,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,748,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,747,000 after purchasing an additional 93,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 147.9% in the first quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 20,759 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XLSR opened at $53.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $731.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.98. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $56.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.46.

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

