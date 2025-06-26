Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Acquires 6,365 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 9,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period.
CGUS stock opened at $36.32 on Thursday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.95 and a 1-year high of $36.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.93.
The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.
