Analyzing Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) & BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC)

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) and Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

BlueLinx has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boise Cascade has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.8% of BlueLinx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of Boise Cascade shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of BlueLinx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Boise Cascade shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlueLinx $2.95 billion 0.20 $53.12 million $4.48 16.43 Boise Cascade $6.62 billion 0.50 $376.35 million $8.01 10.95

This table compares BlueLinx and Boise Cascade”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Boise Cascade has higher revenue and earnings than BlueLinx. Boise Cascade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BlueLinx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BlueLinx and Boise Cascade, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlueLinx 0 0 4 0 3.00 Boise Cascade 1 3 3 0 2.29

BlueLinx presently has a consensus price target of $110.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.44%. Boise Cascade has a consensus price target of $125.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.56%. Given BlueLinx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BlueLinx is more favorable than Boise Cascade.

Profitability

This table compares BlueLinx and Boise Cascade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlueLinx 1.31% 4.90% 1.98% Boise Cascade 4.72% 14.36% 8.95%

Summary

Boise Cascade beats BlueLinx on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects. It also provides various value-added services and solutions to customers and suppliers. The company serves national home centers, pro dealers, cooperatives, specialty distributors, regional and local dealers, and industrial manufacturers. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Marietta, Georgia.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards. The Building Materials Distribution segment distributes a line of building materials, including oriented strand boards, plywood, and lumber; general line items, such as siding, composite decking, doors, metal products, insulation, and roofing; and engineered wood products. It markets and sells its products to dealers, home improvement centers, wholesalers, specialty distributors, and industrial converters for use in the construction of new residential housing, repair-and-remodeling of existing housing, construction of light industrial and commercial buildings, and other industrial applications. Boise Cascade Company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

