AMREP (AXR) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AMREP and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AMREP $51.37 million $6.69 million 9.12 AMREP Competitors $14.26 billion -$118.98 million 0.96

AMREP’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than AMREP. AMREP is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

AMREP has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMREP’s rivals have a beta of -5.70, meaning that their average share price is 670% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

59.9% of AMREP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE DEV” companies are owned by institutional investors. 37.6% of AMREP shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.2% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE DEV” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AMREP and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMREP 22.34% 10.56% 10.21% AMREP Competitors -275.70% -40.25% -0.32%

Summary

AMREP beats its rivals on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

AMREP Company Profile

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado. Further, the company focuses on selling single-family detached homes and attached homes. As of April 30, 2023, it owned approximately 17,000 acres in Sandoval County, New Mexico. The company owns an approximately 160-acre property in Brighton, Colorado. AMREP Corporation was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, Pennsylvania.

