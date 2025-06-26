Financial Comparison: Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) versus JBDI (NASDAQ:JBDI)

JBDI (NASDAQ:JBDI – Get Free Report) and Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for JBDI and Clean Harbors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JBDI 0 0 0 0 0.00 Clean Harbors 0 2 7 0 2.78

Clean Harbors has a consensus target price of $257.67, indicating a potential upside of 12.73%. Given Clean Harbors’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Clean Harbors is more favorable than JBDI.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JBDI $9.39 million 2.09 -$980,000.00 N/A N/A Clean Harbors $5.89 billion 2.08 $402.30 million $7.22 31.66

This table compares JBDI and Clean Harbors”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Clean Harbors has higher revenue and earnings than JBDI.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.4% of Clean Harbors shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Clean Harbors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares JBDI and Clean Harbors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JBDI N/A N/A N/A Clean Harbors 6.58% 15.47% 5.38%

Summary

Clean Harbors beats JBDI on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JBDI

JBDI Holdings Limited engages in the trading of reconditioned and recycling containers in Singapore and the Southeast Asia region. The company offers reconditioning and recycling drums, including open top drums, metal drums, plastic drums, plastic carboys, and intermediate bulk containers, as well as new drums, and collects waste drums and related products. It serves solvent, chemical, petroleum, and edible product oil industries. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Singapore. JBDI Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of E U Holdings Pte. Ltd.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc. provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste. This segment also provides industrial maintenance and specialty industrial services; and utilizes specialty equipment and resources that performs field services. The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segment provides pickup and transportation services for hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste for recycling or disposal; machine cleaning and maintenance, and disposal and replenishment of clean solvent or aqueous fluids; and vacuum services to remove solids, residual oily water, and sludge and other fluids from customers' oil/water separators, sumps, and collection tanks, as well as removes and collects waste fluids found at large and small industrial locations, including metal fabricators, auto maintenance providers, and general manufacturers. This segment also manufactures, formulates, packages, distributes, and markets lubricants and other automotive products. Clean Harbors, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Norwell, Massachusetts.

