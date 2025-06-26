PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Stake Boosted by Motiv8 Investments LLC

Motiv8 Investments LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 204.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Catherine A. Lynch purchased 2,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $34,967.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,436.10. The trade was a 6.21% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $12.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average of $13.19. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.39). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 40.42% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $44.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.65%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jones Trading restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.25 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

