Analyzing GD Culture Group (GDC) & Its Competitors

Profitability

This table compares GD Culture Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GD Culture Group N/A -483.18% -232.75% GD Culture Group Competitors -97.71% -458.29% -3.74%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of GD Culture Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of shares of all “Waste Removal Svcs” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of GD Culture Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of shares of all “Waste Removal Svcs” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get GD Culture Group alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GD Culture Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GD Culture Group N/A -$13.84 million -3.08 GD Culture Group Competitors $3.26 billion $263.08 million 30.84

Volatility and Risk

GD Culture Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than GD Culture Group. GD Culture Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

GD Culture Group has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GD Culture Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.62, meaning that their average share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GD Culture Group rivals beat GD Culture Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About GD Culture Group

(Get Free Report)

GD Culture Group Limited operates as an integrated marketing service agency. The company focuses on enterprise brand management, crisis public relations, intelligent public opinion monitoring, media PR, financial and economic we-media operation, digital face application, exhibition services, and other businesses. It also publishes books in corporate history, finance, and economics, as well as plans and organizes online and offline activities, such as new book launches and book sharing sessions to promote new books and build influence and reputation for the corporate clients. The company was formerly known as Code Chain New Continent Limited and changed its name to GD Culture Group Limited in January 2023. GD Culture Group Limited is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for GD Culture Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GD Culture Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.