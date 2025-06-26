World Mobile Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6.20 Million (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. World Mobile Token has a total market capitalization of $105.52 million and $6.20 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Mobile Token token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, World Mobile Token has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get World Mobile Token alerts:

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00016210 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00004432 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00000999 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 741,098,900 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobile.io. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchainThe primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Mobile Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase World Mobile Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for World Mobile Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Mobile Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.