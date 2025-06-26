HomeFed (OTCMKTS:HOFD) and Bellway (OTC:BLWYY) Head to Head Analysis

Bellway (OTC:BLWYY – Get Free Report) and HomeFed (OTCMKTS:HOFD – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bellway and HomeFed”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellway $3.00 billion 1.25 $164.33 million N/A N/A HomeFed $140.57 million 4.23 -$70,000.00 N/A N/A

Profitability

Bellway has higher revenue and earnings than HomeFed.

This table compares Bellway and HomeFed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellway N/A N/A N/A HomeFed -4.58% -1.17% -0.92%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.5% of HomeFed shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of HomeFed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Bellway has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HomeFed has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bellway and HomeFed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellway 0 0 0 1 4.00 HomeFed 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Bellway beats HomeFed on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

About HomeFed

HomeFed Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in and develops residential and commercial real estate properties in California, Virginia, South Carolina, Florida, Maine, and New York. The company develops residential and commercial land development projects and other unimproved land, as well as projects in various stages of development, and retail and office operating properties. It also engages in the design engineering, grading raw land, and constructing public infrastructure, such as streets, utilities, and public facilities, as well as develops individual lots for home sites or other facilities. In addition, the company holds interest in Brooklyn Renaissance Plaza, which comprises a 665 room hotel operated by Marriott; and operates an office building complex and parking space garage located in Brooklyn, New York. Further, it holds interest in HomeFed Village III Master, LLC that owns and develops an approximate 450 acre community planned for 948 homes in the Otay Ranch General Plan Area of Chula Vista, California. HomeFed Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

