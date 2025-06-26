Plume One Day Volume Tops $18.82 Million (PLUME)

Plume (PLUME) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last seven days, Plume has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Plume token can currently be bought for about $0.0780 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Plume has a market cap of $156.06 million and approximately $18.82 million worth of Plume was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Plume alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107,208.52 or 0.99865206 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107,140.37 or 0.99801728 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Plume Profile

Plume’s genesis date was January 20th, 2025. Plume’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Plume is plume.org/blog. Plume’s official website is plume.org. Plume’s official Twitter account is @plumenetwork.

Buying and Selling Plume

According to CryptoCompare, “Plume (PLUME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Plume has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Plume is 0.08055181 USD and is down -5.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $18,505,651.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://plume.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plume directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plume should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Plume using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Plume Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plume and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.