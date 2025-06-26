CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) Position Cut by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 4.2% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp increased its position in CocaCola by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 29,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,148.92. This represents a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KO stock opened at $69.66 on Thursday. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.38 and a 200-day moving average of $68.18.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. CocaCola had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.60%.

A number of analysts recently commented on KO shares. Cfra Research upgraded CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CocaCola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.27.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

