Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,619 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $1,910,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Invesco LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 17,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 13,915 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 35,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.1%

Analog Devices stock opened at $234.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.95, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.65 and a 52-week high of $247.10.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 9.56%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $1,968,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,147,332.64. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.84, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,071 shares in the company, valued at $35,265,104.64. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $3,143,556. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Noble Financial raised shares of Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.75.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

