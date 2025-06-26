Spire Wealth Management Buys 892 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.5% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 4,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 39.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.1%

TSM stock opened at $222.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.02 and a 200-day moving average of $189.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 41.67%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6499 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

