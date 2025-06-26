Strategic Investment Advisors MI Lowers Position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI trimmed its position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Progressive were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in Progressive by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 11,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Progressive by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Progressive by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Progressive from $285.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Progressive and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Progressive from $285.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.88.

Progressive Trading Down 2.4%

Progressive stock opened at $259.67 on Thursday. The Progressive Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.88 and a 52-week high of $292.99. The company has a market cap of $152.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.55.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.37. Progressive had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 33.50%. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. Analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Progressive news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 3,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total transaction of $958,642.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,673.31. This trade represents a 23.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.81, for a total transaction of $351,985.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,025,375.28. The trade was a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,705 shares of company stock valued at $11,572,448 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

