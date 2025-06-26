International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 139 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in ASML by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in ASML by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 96 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $815.24 on Thursday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $578.51 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $729.15 and a 200 day moving average of $718.87. The stock has a market cap of $320.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 51.82%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $913.80.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

