Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Purchased by Goldstein Advisors LLC

Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 28.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONV. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Brightwater Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Brightwater Advisory LLC now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 342,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,846,000 after buying an additional 27,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $84.05 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $71.68 and a one year high of $87.97. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.4009 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

