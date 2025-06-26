Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $137,536,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,805,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,972 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 6,969.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,162,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,813 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,432,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,021 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MO. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $59.01 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $61.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.19 and a 200-day moving average of $56.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.44% and a net margin of 43.09%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

