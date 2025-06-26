Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises about 1.3% of Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,019,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9,212.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 867,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,774,000 after purchasing an additional 858,309 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,656,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,714,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,599,000 after buying an additional 628,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pollock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,383,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $89.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.07. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $80.66 and a 52 week high of $94.23.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

