8,150 Shares in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Acquired by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,093.1% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $24.95 on Thursday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day moving average is $24.59.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

