Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Position Boosted by KPP Advisory Services LLC

KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 192,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,252 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $17,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XMHQ. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Down 1.0%

NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $96.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.04. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.60 and a fifty-two week high of $109.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.55.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

