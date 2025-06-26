Madrona Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Madrona Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,088 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 327,459 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Wernau Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,497,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $91.10 on Thursday. Starbucks Corporation has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $117.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.44. The company has a market cap of $103.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on SBUX

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.