UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Chung Wu Investment Group LLC

Chung Wu Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,423 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 4.0% of Chung Wu Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balefire LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% during the first quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 617 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Flavin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. Flavin Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 62,252 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,604,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.1%

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $302.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $458.07. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $248.88 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $179,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,390. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristen Gil acquired 3,700 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $271.17 per share, with a total value of $1,003,329.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,327.06. The trade was a 3,135.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Bank of America cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $560.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James Financial cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.