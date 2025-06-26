Chung Wu Investment Group LLC Invests $206,000 in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 11.7% in the first quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 13,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 48.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 291,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,916,000 after buying an additional 39,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 12,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other Cintas news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total value of $380,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 256,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,835,235.36. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,780,548.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,647,979.84. This trade represents a 23.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.81.

Cintas Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $219.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.07. Cintas Corporation has a 12-month low of $172.20 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $218.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.51.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.30% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.11%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

