GenTrust LLC Sells 470 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

GenTrust LLC cut its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 88,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 180.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of GBIL opened at $100.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.01. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.69 and a twelve month high of $100.30.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.