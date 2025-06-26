Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in Micron Technology by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 85,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 9,227 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MU shares. China Renaissance downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,353 shares in the company, valued at $20,498,830. This trade represents a 9.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 5,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total transaction of $632,233.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,073,561.25. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,404 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,167 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $127.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $142.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.89. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $144.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

