Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Trading 19.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Free Report) rose 19.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.49. Approximately 187,908 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 127,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Organto Foods Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$17.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,545.02, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.16.

About Organto Foods

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and value-added fruit, and vegetable products. The company's products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, herbs, mango, limes, raspberries, snow peas, sugar snaps, fine green beans, and other products under the I AM Organic, Awesome, Fresh Organic Choice brands.

