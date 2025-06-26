Austin Asset Management Co Inc Sells 3,099 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Austin Asset Management Co Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $8,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 262,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,626,000 after buying an additional 13,827 shares in the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 326,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,180,000 after acquiring an additional 40,982 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,687,000 after purchasing an additional 201,747 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $52.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.50 and its 200 day moving average is $53.36. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $61.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

