GenTrust LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

GenTrust LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,780 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $6,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,965,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,839,000 after purchasing an additional 496,070 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 115,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $26.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.32. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $25.68 and a 12-month high of $27.06.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

