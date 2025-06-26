Austin Asset Management Co Inc Acquires Shares of 807 International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 807 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,839,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,189,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,888 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,909,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,589,145,000 after acquiring an additional 427,499 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in International Business Machines by 413.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,984,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,634,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650,534 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in International Business Machines by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,384,275,000 after buying an additional 1,704,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,112,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,783,281,000 after buying an additional 722,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, KGI Securities set a $242.00 price objective on International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.75.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $291.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $270.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.66. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $170.41 and a 1 year high of $296.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 115.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

