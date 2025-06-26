58,278 Shares in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK) Acquired by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000. GenTrust LLC owned 0.42% of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 283.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000.

NYSEARCA BUCK opened at $23.60 on Thursday. Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $25.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average is $24.19.

The Simplify Stable Income ETF (BUCK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. BUCK was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

