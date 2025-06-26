Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $371.00 and last traded at $366.62, with a volume of 52766 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $365.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Daiwa America upgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Quanta Services from $398.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $352.00 price objective on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $414.00 price objective (up previously from $364.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.65.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.5%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $332.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.31. The company has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a PE ratio of 60.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

Institutional Trading of Quanta Services

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1,027.3% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

