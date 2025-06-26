Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Performance

NYSE RQI opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.42. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $14.41.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

