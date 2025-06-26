Bank of Stockton Acquires 2,306 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Bank of Stockton raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF makes up 1.5% of Bank of Stockton’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $4,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 98.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PFF opened at $30.48 on Thursday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $33.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1746 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Further Reading

