Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

PSF stock opened at $19.94 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $21.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

