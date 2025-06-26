SFG Wealth Management LLC. Acquires New Holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYLD. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 805,843.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,175,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175,025 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,107,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,964 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,876,000. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,718,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,104,000.

Get PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF alerts:

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of PYLD stock opened at $26.45 on Thursday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average of $26.10.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.