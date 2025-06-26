Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Lowered to Equal Weight Rating by Wells Fargo & Company

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Finviz reports. They presently have a $68.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Macquarie increased their target price on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.03.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $69.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.12, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.41. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $616.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,287,603.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,761.80. This represents a 29.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $2,135,520.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,950.54. The trade was a 61.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 198.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,102,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,358,000 after buying an additional 5,387,339 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,187,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,935,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $231,570,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,237,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,420,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

