Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $320.00 to $377.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $319.28 and last traded at $317.00, with a volume of 236503 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $313.13.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALNY. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $353.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $331.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.91.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 208.8% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $282.80 and its 200 day moving average is $262.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The firm has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of -154.04 and a beta of 0.22.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $594.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.32 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 510.31% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.
