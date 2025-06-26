Aspetuck Financial Management LLC Makes New $242,000 Investment in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)

Aspetuck Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,697,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $919,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,397 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $626,074,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,742,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $474,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,177 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 12,302,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $481,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,520,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,150 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $58.06 on Thursday. Newmont Corporation has a 1-year low of $36.86 and a 1-year high of $60.31. The company has a market cap of $64.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.31.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.54. Newmont had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NEM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $162,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,193,381.34. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $106,923.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,790.36. This trade represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,154 shares of company stock valued at $381,539. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.