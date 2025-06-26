Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $7.71 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 294,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,776 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $202,000. White Pine Investment CO lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 220,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 32,514 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 40,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of SCHM opened at $27.54 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $30.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.21.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.