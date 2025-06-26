TSA Wealth Managment LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

TSA Wealth Managment LLC cut its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,588 shares during the period. TSA Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.77. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.74 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The stock has a market cap of $128.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

