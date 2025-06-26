iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc.

Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,665 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,530,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,309,000 after buying an additional 5,366,297 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,151,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,169 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,376 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $77,983,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,086,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,524,000 after purchasing an additional 747,639 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 13.7%

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $109.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $112.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

