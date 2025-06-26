iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by TSA Wealth Managment LLC

TSA Wealth Managment LLC decreased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,269 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 3.4% of TSA Wealth Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. TSA Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 225.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,400,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,382,000 after purchasing an additional 567,008 shares during the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,961,000. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 19,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balance Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.0%

MBB stock opened at $93.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.47. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.3251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

