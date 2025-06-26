Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,064,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325,949 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $23,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 23,252 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,194,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,526 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 209.5% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 103,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 70,164 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $24.03 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $24.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average of $22.97.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.