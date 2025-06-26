Hydrogen Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 23rd

Exxon Mobil, NuScale Power, and Linde are the three Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks are shares of companies involved in the production, storage, distribution and fuel-cell technologies for hydrogen as an energy carrier. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the emerging “hydrogen economy,” which aims to decarbonize industries like transportation, power generation and heavy manufacturing. Performance drivers include advances in green (renewable-powered) hydrogen production, cost reductions and supportive government policies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.32. 10,219,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,627,744. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $488.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.56 and its 200-day moving average is $108.56.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Shares of SMR traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.70. 8,818,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,675,538. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.74. NuScale Power has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 1.99.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

LIN traded down $2.34 on Monday, hitting $453.52. The company had a trading volume of 638,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $457.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $449.11. The stock has a market cap of $213.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97. Linde has a 1-year low of $408.65 and a 1-year high of $487.49.

