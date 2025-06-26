Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 16,394 Shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,394 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGCB. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CGCB opened at $26.29 on Thursday. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.45 and a 1-year high of $27.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.02.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

