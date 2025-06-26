Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Sells 1,650 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,511,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,283,000 after buying an additional 984,421 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,512,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,344 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,317,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,744 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $419,932,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,414,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,824,000 after buying an additional 692,092 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VICI Properties stock opened at $32.31 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.08. The stock has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The company had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.51 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 67.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 69.20%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on VICI Properties from $34.25 to $34.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.42.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

