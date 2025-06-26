GenTrust LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL)

GenTrust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new position in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $702,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000.

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF stock opened at $75.51 on Thursday. Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $75.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.41.

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.2231 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (VBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg 0-3M Treasury Bill index. The fund tracks an index of US Treasurys with maturities of one to three months, selected and weighted by market value. VBIL was launched on Feb 7, 2025 and is issued by Vanguard.

